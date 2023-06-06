The PSNI’s International Policing Unit arrested the 42-year-old on Tuesday (June 6).
A PSNI spokesperson said the man, who is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Poland in relation to a burglary that occurred there in 2013, was detained by virtue of an international warrant and will be brought before an Extradition Court in Belfast in due course.
Sergeant Davey said: “This arrest not only displays our determination to track down wanted persons and to bring offenders to justice, but also highlights the ongoing cooperation between International Law Enforcement Partners and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.”