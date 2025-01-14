Intoxicated Maghera man was verbally abusive to staff after being 'asked to come out of female toilets at hotel'
Michael Woods (20), of Mullagh Park, Maghera, was disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena, on December 13 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 9) the defendant had been "in the female toilets".
She added: "He was asked to come out and he became verbally abusive with staff."
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's third time in court.
He said "maybe the penny is going to drop" with the defendant that he has a "problem with drink".
Fining him £150, the judge warned the defendant it would "not be a fine the next time" if he is back in court.