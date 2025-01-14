Intoxicated Maghera man was verbally abusive to staff after being 'asked to come out of female toilets at hotel'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:16 GMT
An intoxicated man who was verbally abusive to hotel staff after being 'asked to come out of female toilets' has admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Michael Woods (20), of Mullagh Park, Maghera, was disorderly at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena, on December 13 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 9) the defendant had been "in the female toilets".

She added: "He was asked to come out and he became verbally abusive with staff."

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's third time in court.

He said "maybe the penny is going to drop" with the defendant that he has a "problem with drink".

Fining him £150, the judge warned the defendant it would "not be a fine the next time" if he is back in court.

