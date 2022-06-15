Loading...

‘Intoxicated’ male arrested in Glengormley Tesco store

A male has been arrested for disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and for possession of a suspected Class C drug after police received a report of suspicious activity at the Glengormley Tesco branch today (Wednesday).

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:12 pm

Detailing the incident in a post on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Today (June 15) officers from Newtownabbey Local Policing Team responded to a report of an intoxicated male acting suspiciously in Tesco, Glengormley.

“On arrival, a male was located in the store. He became aggressive and erratic, making staff and shoppers uncomfortable.

“This male was promptly detained by officers and arrested for disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and for possession of a suspected Class C drug.

Tesco extra, Glengormley. (Pic by Google).

“Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated. Public spaces should be a safe place for all to enjoy.”

