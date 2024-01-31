Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Purdy (38), of Hazelwood Drive in Craigywarren near Ballymena, was driving whilst disqualified and had no insurance.

He also failed to provide a specimen to police and was disorderly after coming to police attention in the Harryville area of Ballymena on October 22 last year. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that at 12.40am a police officer saw Purdy walking at Larne Road and he was "staggering" and appeared to have alcohol in his hand. He shouted a remark towards police and then ran "out of sight".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A short time later the officer saw Purdy on an e-scooter in the Moat Road area. The officer shouted for him to stop as she suspected he was "intoxicated" but he continued on. At 1.07am other officers saw Purdy at Wilson Crescent. He collided with a kerb and fell against a wall, the court heard.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was no dispute from the defence that the defendant was intoxicated or that he failed to provide a specimen; was disqualified from driving and failed to provide insurance but that the defence had disputed whether the e-scooter was a "mechanically-propelled vehicle".