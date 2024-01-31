'Intoxicated' man fell off e-scooter in early hours of morning
Stephen Purdy (38), of Hazelwood Drive in Craigywarren near Ballymena, was driving whilst disqualified and had no insurance.
He also failed to provide a specimen to police and was disorderly after coming to police attention in the Harryville area of Ballymena on October 22 last year. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The court heard that at 12.40am a police officer saw Purdy walking at Larne Road and he was "staggering" and appeared to have alcohol in his hand. He shouted a remark towards police and then ran "out of sight".
A short time later the officer saw Purdy on an e-scooter in the Moat Road area. The officer shouted for him to stop as she suspected he was "intoxicated" but he continued on. At 1.07am other officers saw Purdy at Wilson Crescent. He collided with a kerb and fell against a wall, the court heard.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said there was no dispute from the defence that the defendant was intoxicated or that he failed to provide a specimen; was disqualified from driving and failed to provide insurance but that the defence had disputed whether the e-scooter was a "mechanically-propelled vehicle".
The judge said he was satisfied the e-scooter "does constitute a motor vehicle". The case was adjourned to March 12 for a pre-sentence report.