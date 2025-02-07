Intoxicated Newtownabbey man kicked staff member at 'Airtastic' entertainment centre

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 08:41 BST
An intoxicated man who kicked a staff member after being told to leave the 'Airtastic' entertainment centre because of disruption at bowling lanes in Newtownabbey has been jailed for six months.

James Bell (37), of Carnreagh Bend, Newtownabbey, was at the Mill Road centre around 6pm on May 20 last year but he was intoxicated and was "causing issues on the bowling lanes".

Most Popular

When he was asked to leave "due to his level of intoxication" the defendant became aggressive and kicked a staff member on the shin and leg causing bruising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant then left and when police had gone to his home he was shouting and aggressive.

Airtastic, Newtownabbey. Googleplaceholder image
Airtastic, Newtownabbey. Google

He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting a staff member and resisting a police officer.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

On November 28, 2023, he had been at hospital where he swung his arms with closed fists putting two police officers in fear of assault.

Sentencing had been deferred previously with a condition that the defendant must not re-offend but the Airtastic incident and other cases still to be finalised at a court in Belfast breached that deferral period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the defendant has "learning difficulties" and "could be classed as vulnerable".

The lawyer said the defendant's difficulties are "compounded by his own excessive use of alcohol".

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "given a chance" by previous courts and told the defendant: "But unfortunately you haven't availed of it".

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice