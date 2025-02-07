Intoxicated Newtownabbey man kicked staff member at 'Airtastic' entertainment centre
James Bell (37), of Carnreagh Bend, Newtownabbey, was at the Mill Road centre around 6pm on May 20 last year but he was intoxicated and was "causing issues on the bowling lanes".
When he was asked to leave "due to his level of intoxication" the defendant became aggressive and kicked a staff member on the shin and leg causing bruising.
The defendant then left and when police had gone to his home he was shouting and aggressive.
He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting a staff member and resisting a police officer.
On November 28, 2023, he had been at hospital where he swung his arms with closed fists putting two police officers in fear of assault.
Sentencing had been deferred previously with a condition that the defendant must not re-offend but the Airtastic incident and other cases still to be finalised at a court in Belfast breached that deferral period.
A defence barrister said the defendant has "learning difficulties" and "could be classed as vulnerable".
The lawyer said the defendant's difficulties are "compounded by his own excessive use of alcohol".
Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "given a chance" by previous courts and told the defendant: "But unfortunately you haven't availed of it".