An intoxicated man who kicked a staff member after being told to leave the 'Airtastic' entertainment centre because of disruption at bowling lanes in Newtownabbey has been jailed for six months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bell (37), of Carnreagh Bend, Newtownabbey, was at the Mill Road centre around 6pm on May 20 last year but he was intoxicated and was "causing issues on the bowling lanes".

When he was asked to leave "due to his level of intoxication" the defendant became aggressive and kicked a staff member on the shin and leg causing bruising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant then left and when police had gone to his home he was shouting and aggressive.

Airtastic, Newtownabbey. Google

He was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assaulting a staff member and resisting a police officer.

On November 28, 2023, he had been at hospital where he swung his arms with closed fists putting two police officers in fear of assault.

Sentencing had been deferred previously with a condition that the defendant must not re-offend but the Airtastic incident and other cases still to be finalised at a court in Belfast breached that deferral period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the defendant has "learning difficulties" and "could be classed as vulnerable".

The lawyer said the defendant's difficulties are "compounded by his own excessive use of alcohol".

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "given a chance" by previous courts and told the defendant: "But unfortunately you haven't availed of it".