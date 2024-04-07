Intoxicated patient from Larne lunged at student nurse in Antrim Area Hospital

A court has heard how a Larne woman lunged at a student nurse who was trying to treat her at Antrim Area Hospital
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2024, 11:02 BST
Cheryl Gardner (31), of Victoria Road, also admitted two assaults and being 'simple drunk' on November 19 – 20.

Police took her to Antrim Area Hospital due to "intoxication" and she was "verbally abusive to police and hospital staff and began shouting and swearing in front of other patients".

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told she also kicked an officer on the shin.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
A student nurse said the defendant was shouting at her and lunged towards her when she was trying to treat her although no actual physical contact was made.

On May 24 last year the defendant kicked and damaged a gate.

She stole goods worth £35 from a Spar shop in Larne on July 11 last year.

On August 23, 2023, she stole £100 worth of items from Poundland.

On February 18 this year, in Larne, she assaulted a police officer and resisted another officer. She tried to bite an officer but no connection was made.

The court heard the defendant had a previous record.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said the court was "very concerned" about the offending but deferred sentencing for six months to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble and also get help for addictions.