A man arrested in the Derry / Londonderry area on Monday, July 29, by detectives investigating criminality linked to the PSNI freedom of information data breach last August, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrest followed on from a search on Thursday, July 25, in Derry/Londonderry.

The man (54) was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act. Photo: Pacemaker

In an earlier statement, Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly said: “We will continue to investigate and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”