Investigation continues into criminality linked to PSNI freedom of information data breach
The arrest followed on from a search on Thursday, July 25, in Derry/Londonderry.
The man (54) was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
In an earlier statement, Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly said: “We will continue to investigate and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”
Information on police officers and staff in Northern Ireland was published in error on the internet in August 2023. The data was made public, in error, by police as they responded to a routine freedom of information (FoI) request.