A nurse was struck with the contents of a urinal thrown by a hospital patient, a court in Ballymena was told.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 18:58 BST
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Details emerged as Lewis Caldwell (27), with an address listed at Carncome Road in Connor near Ballymena, admitted two charges of assault.

A nurse was struck on the side by a phone thrown by the the defendant during an incident at a hospital on April 4 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the nurse managed to get out of the way of the thrown urinal but another nurse "ended up covered in the contents of the urinal".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "longstanding health issues". The case was adjourned to November 14 this year.