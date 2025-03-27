Irish League footballer in court for driving at 80mph despite being restricted to maximum of 45mph as an R driver
Ballymena United player Ben Kennedy (28), of Carntogher Road in Lisburn, was detected on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on Saturday December 28 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told he hit a speed of 80mph. The road is a 70mph zone but R drivers are only allowed to do a maximum of 45mph for a year after passing their test.
The defendant had passed his test in July last year. The court was told he had a record but nothing for driving matters.
A defence barrister asked for credit for the guilty plea. He said the defendant had been "late" on December 28 and said his driving licence is "imperative".
The defendant, a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international, also previously played for Stevenage, Newport and Belfast-based Crusaders.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "On this occasion I will exercise my discretion but remember this only happens once, if you are caught going this fast again you will be disqualified."
He said the only reason the defendant was not being banned was that he had "no directly relevant driving record".
The defendant was given five penalty points and a £200 fine.