Islandmagee drink drive motorist claimed he fled in car fearing ‘gang attack’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Steven James Hall (55), of Willowvale Park, Islandmagee, had an alcohol in breath reading of 101 in custody - the legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath at Willowvale Park on December 12 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police received a report of a possible over the limit motorist whose driving was erratic.

The defendant was “confronted by the reporting party”.

When police arrived Hall was in the driver seat of the car in his driveway.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said the defendant had been driving for almost 40 years “without a blemish on his licence” and the offence was a “matter of shame”.

He said Hall had only driven a short distance.

The court heard the defendant had been the “victim of a very severe assault in 2018” when he was hospitalised “for a considerable period of time”.

The solicitor said it had been an “unprovoked attack by a number of individuals on him, young people”.

The lawyer said Hall had stopped drinking after that incident.

On December 12 last year he had been drinking and, Mr Kinney said: “Whenever he came out of the house he heard people and believed there was potentially another imminent attack upon him. That was something he panicked about which caused him to get into the car and drive. He hadn’t planned to drink and he hadn’t planned to drive.”

The lawyer accepted it was a “high reading”.

A reference was provided from a charity “for whom he provides work”.