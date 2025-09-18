A lorry driver who was on nine penalty points when detected doing 55mph in a 40mph zone at the Harbour Highway in Larne has been banned from driving for a month and fined £500.

Glen Hugh Wilson (64), from Mullaghboy, Islandmagee, was detected speeding in a lorry on April 6 this year.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the April 6 incident was due to a "lack of concentration".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You would think if you were sitting on nine points you would be extra careful. He is not doing 41 or 42, he is doing 55".