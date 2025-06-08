A man from the Islandmagee area who had been accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy on a bus going to a 'special needs school' has had the charge against him withdrawn for a caution.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Robert Reid, aged 63, whose address was listed as Higginson's Lane at Brown's Bay, Islandmagee, had been charged in relation to an alleged offence on May 16 last year.

The full details of the case were not outlined at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor had told an earlier sitting of the same court that the charge related to a 12-year-old boy with "serious learning difficulties" who had been on an Education Authority bus while "being transported to a special needs school".

The prosecutor outlined to the earlier court that "footage" was to be served on the defence.

A defence lawyer told Thursday's court that his client is "working part-time, two jobs".