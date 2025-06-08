Islandmagee man accused of assaulting boy on bus going to 'special needs school' has charge withdrawn after accepting a caution
Colin Robert Reid, aged 63, whose address was listed as Higginson's Lane at Brown's Bay, Islandmagee, had been charged in relation to an alleged offence on May 16 last year.
The full details of the case were not outlined at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 5.
A prosecutor had told an earlier sitting of the same court that the charge related to a 12-year-old boy with "serious learning difficulties" who had been on an Education Authority bus while "being transported to a special needs school".
The prosecutor outlined to the earlier court that "footage" was to be served on the defence.
A defence lawyer told Thursday's court that his client is "working part-time, two jobs".