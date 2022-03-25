Islandmagee man allegedly ‘spat in’ partner’s face

Robert Montgomery (25), of Middleton Park in Ballystrudder on Islandmagee, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, after being convicted of assaulting his partner and damaging a window on September 26 last year.

A prosecutor said a woman told police a “verbal altercation” occurred at their address.

The prosecutor added: “She alleged then that the defendant had spat in her face whilst she was holding their one year old son”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said the woman told the defendant to leave but he refused and the woman then left with two children.

As she left she heard glass breaking in the front door.

The damage cost £108 to fix.

A defence barrister said the couple have “now separated”.

He said the defendant “appears to be trying to put his life back on track” and hoped to secure work as a chef in Larne.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said: “It is a nasty enough matter.”

He noted the defendant “continues to protest his innocence” and put him on Probation for 18 months along with a two year Restraining Order.