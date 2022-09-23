Islandmagee man caused ‘£1,200’ worth of criminal damage to vehicles
An Islandmagee man who caused ‘£1,200’ worth of damage to two vehicles which were “keyed”, according to a prosecutor, has been given an 18 months conditional discharge at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
James Craig (26), of Mullaghboy Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to April 22 this year. He had a previously clear record.
Deputy District Judge John Rea also ordered the defendant to pay compensation of £1,200.