Loading...

Islandmagee man denies plane allegations

A man with an address at Islandmagee who is charged with behaving ‘in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft’ has had his case further adjourned to May 24 to fix a date for a contest.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:08 pm

James Woods (42), of The Stables, Ballystrudder, is also alleged to have ‘failed to obey a lawful command which the pilot in command of an aircraft gave for the purpose of securing the safety of the aircraft and of persons or property carried in the aircraft, or the safety, efficiency or regularity of air navigation’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The defendant is also alleged to have assaulted a male on the same date - March 13 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant denies the charges.