Islandmagee man is charged with making indecent photo of child and voyeurism
A 21-year-old man has been accused of making an indecent photo of a child.
Scott Moorhead, of Loughview Bungalows, Islandmagee, is alleged to have committed the offence prior to October 16, 2023.
He is also charged with possessing an indecent photo of a child and possession of images on October 16, 2023.
The defendant is also accused of voyeurism on a date prior to October 16, 2023.
The accused was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where the case was adjourned to the same court on Thursday, March 20.