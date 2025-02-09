Islandmagee man is charged with making indecent photo of child and voyeurism

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST
A 21-year-old man has been accused of making an indecent photo of a child.

Scott Moorhead, of Loughview Bungalows, Islandmagee, is alleged to have committed the offence prior to October 16, 2023.

Most Popular

He is also charged with possessing an indecent photo of a child and possession of images on October 16, 2023.

The defendant is also accused of voyeurism on a date prior to October 16, 2023.

The accused was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where the case was adjourned to the same court on Thursday, March 20.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice