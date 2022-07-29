Islandmagee man is contesting aircraft allegations

James Woods (42), of The Stables, Ballystrudder, is also alleged to have ‘failed to obey a lawful command which the pilot in command of an aircraft gave for the purpose of securing the safety of the aircraft and of persons or property carried in the aircraft, or the safety, efficiency or regularity of air navigation’.

The defendant also allegedly assaulted a male on the same day - March 13 this year.

The full details have yet to be outlined to the court.

A prosecutor said there are two prosecution witnesses - a police officer and the man who was allegedly assaulted.