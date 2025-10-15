Items of significant value have been stolen during a series of burglaries in the Gilford area over the last number of days.

The incidents have occurred between Monday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 14.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Shortly before 9am on Monday 13th October, it was reported that a van had been broken into in the Clare Road area of the town and a quantity of tools, worth approximately £1,500 taken.

“At 11am, two further reports were received that entry had been gained to a garage and a shed in the nearby Ballymacanallen Road area. A number of items were disturbed, however nothing was taken.

“At approximately 11am on Tuesday 14th, it was reported that another garage had been broken into in the Ballymacanallen Road area and items of gardening equipment had been taken from the property."

A final report was received by police at approximately 4.35pm on Tuesday stating a property on the Banbridge Road had been broken into.

Detective Sergeant Stewart added: “A window of the property had been smashed and a number of items of significant value had been taken from the property.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in either area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives in 101 quoting reference 433 14/10/25.”

A report can also be submitted online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.