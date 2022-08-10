Items seized after PSNI air support team take part in Ballymena searches

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items including suspected drugs, cash, electronic devices and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the searches were carried out by District Support Officers with assistance from Tactical Support Groups, dog section and air support.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These searches were undertaken as a direct result of concerns raised by the community and information passed to police as a result of this. Officers in Ballymena will continue to listen to community issues and act on these when appropriate.

Searches were carried out in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena.

“Neighbourhood Officers will be patrolling the Ballykeel area and will be actively engaging with residents.

“ If you have any information or concerns you’d like to pass to police please do so by calling 101 or speaking with an officer,” the spokesperson added,