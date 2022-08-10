Items seized after PSNI air support team take part in Ballymena searches

The PSNI air support team and dog section were involved in a number of searches in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena on Tuesday (August 9).

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:41 am

Items including suspected drugs, cash, electronic devices and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the searches were carried out by District Support Officers with assistance from Tactical Support Groups, dog section and air support.

“These searches were undertaken as a direct result of concerns raised by the community and information passed to police as a result of this. Officers in Ballymena will continue to listen to community issues and act on these when appropriate.

Searches were carried out in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena.

“Neighbourhood Officers will be patrolling the Ballykeel area and will be actively engaging with residents.

“ If you have any information or concerns you’d like to pass to police please do so by calling 101 or speaking with an officer,” the spokesperson added,

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers.