Items seized during PSNI search linked to UDA criminality in Carrick

A number of items were seized during a police search as part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA in Carrickfergus.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), carried out a search at a property in the town yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Detective Sergeant Pyper said: “As part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA, we conducted proactive searches in Castlemara area.

“A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

The search was conducted as part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.The search was conducted as part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.
“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”