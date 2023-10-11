Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch on Wednesday (October 11), conducted a search at a property in the Portrush area.

A number of electronic related items were seized and taken away for further examination.

Anyone who may have any information about drugs or drug dealing in their community is encouraged to contact police on 101.