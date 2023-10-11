Register
Items seized in search of Portrush property by PSNI Organised Crime Branch

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch on Wednesday (October 11), conducted a search at a property in the Portrush area.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch today, Wednesday 11th October, conducted a search at a property in the Portrush area. Credit NI World

A number of electronic related items were seized and taken away for further examination.

Anyone who may have any information about drugs or drug dealing in their community is encouraged to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/