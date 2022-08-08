Jack Smith: wanted by police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon posted details of Jack Smith on social media, urging anyone who can help find him to come forward.

They said: “This is Jack Smith. A bench warrant was issued for him in January 2020 when he failed to appear in relation to an allegation of theft. Smith is also wanted by police for interview for another incident of theft.

“Please share this post to help us find him.

Jack Smith. Picture: PSNI

“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E04-22.”

Police also stressed: ”Images used during Op Relentless are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose.