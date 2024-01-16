Jade necklace stolen after Castlereagh home is ransacked
Detective Sergeant Cargin explained: “At around 8.30pm, we received a report that entry had been gained to a house by forcing a rear door.
"We believe this occurred at a time between 6.00pm and 8.15pm when the property was unoccupied.
"The property was ransacked and a number of items stolen, including jewellery and a sum of cash.
"Understandably, the home owners been left very upset by the loss of sentimental items, which included a jade necklace.
“This item has particular significance for the family and we would appeal to the public to get in touch if they are offered the necklace, or one similar, in suspicious circumstances.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1635 of 12/01/24."