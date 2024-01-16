Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Garland Avenue area of Castlereagh on Friday, January 12.

Detective Sergeant Cargin explained: “At around 8.30pm, we received a report that entry had been gained to a house by forcing a rear door.

"We believe this occurred at a time between 6.00pm and 8.15pm when the property was unoccupied.

"The property was ransacked and a number of items stolen, including jewellery and a sum of cash.

Police have appealed for information following the theft of a jade necklace when a house in Castlereagh was ransacked. Pic credit: PSNI

"Understandably, the home owners been left very upset by the loss of sentimental items, which included a jade necklace.

“This item has particular significance for the family and we would appeal to the public to get in touch if they are offered the necklace, or one similar, in suspicious circumstances.