Register
BREAKING

Jade necklace stolen after Castlereagh home is ransacked

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Garland Avenue area of Castlereagh on Friday, January 12.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Cargin explained: “At around 8.30pm, we received a report that entry had been gained to a house by forcing a rear door.

"We believe this occurred at a time between 6.00pm and 8.15pm when the property was unoccupied.

"The property was ransacked and a number of items stolen, including jewellery and a sum of cash.

Most Popular
Police have appealed for information following the theft of a jade necklace when a house in Castlereagh was ransacked. Pic credit: PSNIPolice have appealed for information following the theft of a jade necklace when a house in Castlereagh was ransacked. Pic credit: PSNI
Police have appealed for information following the theft of a jade necklace when a house in Castlereagh was ransacked. Pic credit: PSNI
Read More
Road in Dundonald closed due to snow and ice

"Understandably, the home owners been left very upset by the loss of sentimental items, which included a jade necklace.

“This item has particular significance for the family and we would appeal to the public to get in touch if they are offered the necklace, or one similar, in suspicious circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1635 of 12/01/24."

Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice