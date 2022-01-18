Jaguar E-Pace stolen from Portadown home

They also have warned the public that thieves can get access to a locked vehicle without having the keys.

PSNI Detective Constable Cairns said: “Shortly after 11.05am, it was reported to police that a black Jaguar E-Pace was stolen as it was parked at a property at the Birchview Lodge area at around 3.35am.

“The vehicle was locked and entry was not gained to the vehicle owner’s house where the keys of the car were kept.

Police are seeking witnesses

“It is believed that three bikes were stolen from the rear of a property at the Maghery Road area of Portadown at around 2.50am on the same day, with two of the bikes located at the address at the Birchview Lodge area of Portadown.”

All three bikes have now been located and the Jaguar E-Pace remains outstanding at this time, according to police.

Det Con Cairns added: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.

“Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle. Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

“Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incidents to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 530 17/01/22,” said the officer.