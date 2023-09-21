Register
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Jaguar motorist caught driving in Lurgan while three times over legal limit gets road ban

A 34-year-old man, spotted by police weaving between lanes while driving a Jaguar, has been given a driving ban.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gary Devlin, from Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of drink driving.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, August 27, this year police were on mobile patrol in the Lurgan area and at around 3.40am spotted a black Jaguar car on the Portadown Road, Lurgan.

The Prosecutor said: “The car in question was driving slowly along the road towards Lurgan, appeared to be weaving between two lanes and was breaking unexpectedly and irrationally. Police enacted blue lights and sirens and were in the process of stopping the Jaguar when the driver was forced to take evasive action after nearly crashing into the near side kerb.

Most Popular
Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gcCraigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc
Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

"After stopping, police asked the driver to lower his window and struggled to identify the window in question. Eventually opening the window, a strong smell of intoxicating liquor came from the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Gary Devlin. He had slurred speech, poor coordination and his eyes were glazed. Police observed the defendant struggle to identify how to switch off his own vehicle and when stepping out of the car was unsteady on his feet.”

He added that Devlin failed the roadside breath test. He was arrested and two evidential samples were taken with the lower reading being 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mg.

Devlin’s solicitor said his client has a clean licence and has no criminal record. “He has a good job full time in Almac. This is going to have a significant effect on him as he has a six-year-old child with an ex partner in Craigavon and he lives in Belfast. So having access to his child is going to be more difficult. Obviously his employment is in Craigavon though he lives in Belfast.

"On the night in question he was at a social event at a football club in Craigavon and ended up driving to his parents’ house that night.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He was three times the limit.”

Devlin was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £400 plus the Offender Levy of £25.

Register
Follow us