A 34-year-old man, spotted by police weaving between lanes while driving a Jaguar, has been given a driving ban.

Gary Devlin, from Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of drink driving.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, August 27, this year police were on mobile patrol in the Lurgan area and at around 3.40am spotted a black Jaguar car on the Portadown Road, Lurgan.

The Prosecutor said: “The car in question was driving slowly along the road towards Lurgan, appeared to be weaving between two lanes and was breaking unexpectedly and irrationally. Police enacted blue lights and sirens and were in the process of stopping the Jaguar when the driver was forced to take evasive action after nearly crashing into the near side kerb.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

"After stopping, police asked the driver to lower his window and struggled to identify the window in question. Eventually opening the window, a strong smell of intoxicating liquor came from the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Gary Devlin. He had slurred speech, poor coordination and his eyes were glazed. Police observed the defendant struggle to identify how to switch off his own vehicle and when stepping out of the car was unsteady on his feet.”

He added that Devlin failed the roadside breath test. He was arrested and two evidential samples were taken with the lower reading being 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mg.

Devlin’s solicitor said his client has a clean licence and has no criminal record. “He has a good job full time in Almac. This is going to have a significant effect on him as he has a six-year-old child with an ex partner in Craigavon and he lives in Belfast. So having access to his child is going to be more difficult. Obviously his employment is in Craigavon though he lives in Belfast.

"On the night in question he was at a social event at a football club in Craigavon and ended up driving to his parents’ house that night.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He was three times the limit.”