A serial domestic abuse offender who burned and assaulted his partner, told her she was not allowed to see her family and friends, and a court in Ballymena heard, he fitted software so he could track the movements of her car.

Details emerged as Grant MacNeil (29), with an address listed as Wellington Street in Kilmarnock, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was sentenced on charges of assaulting his former partner three times in November last year and one charge of 'domestic abuse' relating to the period from June to November 2022.

A prosecutor said a woman reported "mental and physical abuse" to police. The woman said she had been "controlled" by the defendant and was told she was not allowed to see her family and friends and "had to stay at home just with him".

Ballymena courthouse

Whenever she would visit her parents, MacNeil would call her "excessively," demanding to know where she was. On November 14 last year she had been out for a run and a member of the public told her a vehicle was following her and she noticed it was her partner using her car.

Later that night the prosecutor said the woman alleged the defendant lit a shoestring with a lighter and placed it on her wrist, causing a burn mark. The woman told police that in another incident she received an injury whilst staying at a caravan when the defendant said he was "going to go out and kill somebody out of anger and frustration".

In another incident he grabbed her "neck area" and wouldn't let her leave the caravan and she was "petrified". The court further heard the woman alleged the defendant "set up software on her car enabling him to track her movements".

MacNeil had previous convictions in Scotland for assaulting other partners. A defence barrister said the defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges before Ballymena Magistrates Court and was "remorseful".

Jailing MacNeil for eight months and putting a three-year Restraining Order in place, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant "doesn't treat females with respect". He said it was a "bad case of domestic abuse".

Judge Broderick told MacNeil: "You controlled this victim and wouldn't allow her to see family and friends and as if that wasn't bad enough in terms of emotional abuse but you also physically assault her and cause her to struggle to get breath. Non-fatal strangulation is a red flag in terms of domestic abuse."