Scott Crowe (27), of Anderson Court, was convicted of charges of making threats to kill and threats to damage property and causing criminal damage to his mother's car.

He admitted using a vehicle without insurance.

The defendant appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said at the time of the incidents, in March this year, the defendant had been taking drugs.

The lawyer said Crowe is "remorseful".

Jailing Crowe for three months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is quite an unedifying set of facts. To threaten to kill your mother and burn her house down would have been, no doubt, very distressing for your mother.”

The defendant was also banned from driving for six months.