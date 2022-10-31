Register
Jail for Ballyclare man who threatened to kill his mother and burn her home down

A man with a Ballyclare address threatened to kill his mother and burn down her home, a court heard.

By The Newsroom
45 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 11:47am

Scott Crowe (27), of Anderson Court, was convicted of charges of making threats to kill and threats to damage property and causing criminal damage to his mother's car.

He admitted using a vehicle without insurance.

The defendant appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said at the time of the incidents, in March this year, the defendant had been taking drugs.

The lawyer said Crowe is "remorseful".

Jailing Crowe for three months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is quite an unedifying set of facts. To threaten to kill your mother and burn her house down would have been, no doubt, very distressing for your mother.”

The defendant was also banned from driving for six months.

He was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.