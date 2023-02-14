A Lithuanian man who was found in Randalstown after entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order has been jailed for three months.

Robertas Kiseliovas (45), with an address listed as Main Street in Randalstown, had entered the UK before January 5 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard immigration officers attended a property in Randalstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Editorial image.

The court heard the defendant had been issued with a Deportation Order in July 2017 and was deported in May 2018 but he was back in the UK in March last year and left the country again last April.

The court was told that when released from prison a deportation process will start again.

Advertisement

Advertisement