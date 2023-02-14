Robertas Kiseliovas (45), with an address listed as Main Street in Randalstown, had entered the UK before January 5 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard immigration officers attended a property in Randalstown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant appeared at court via a video link from Maghaberry Prison.
The court heard the defendant had been issued with a Deportation Order in July 2017 and was deported in May 2018 but he was back in the UK in March last year and left the country again last April.
The court was told that when released from prison a deportation process will start again.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said the initial deportation in 2017 had not been carried out under the correct procedures.