Jail for man who punched man ‘in the mouth’

Artur Siemienczuk (44), a mechanic, of Warden Square, Ballymena, carried out the assault on September 6 in 2020. The complainant said a “replacement crown” tooth was knocked out and he also suffered swelling to his face.

Meanwhile, on November 29 last year the defendant stole four chainsaws worth £516 from Homebase. Another man denies the theft of the chainsaws. The chainsaws were not recovered.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he is serving an eight month prison sentence.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC