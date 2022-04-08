Loading...

Jail for man who punched man ‘in the mouth’

A man has been given a four months jail sentence after admitting punching a man “in the mouth” in a bedroom at a property at Thomas Street in Ballymena.

Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:34 pm

Artur Siemienczuk (44), a mechanic, of Warden Square, Ballymena, carried out the assault on September 6 in 2020. The complainant said a “replacement crown” tooth was knocked out and he also suffered swelling to his face.

Meanwhile, on November 29 last year the defendant stole four chainsaws worth £516 from Homebase. Another man denies the theft of the chainsaws. The chainsaws were not recovered.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison where he is serving an eight month prison sentence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were two “bad incidents” and said one was a “victim who was assaulted in his own home and the other is a brazen theft of chainsaws of significant value”.

