A man who repeatedly punched his 63-year-old mother in the face after saying he was going to "batter her to death," has been jailed for ten months.

Brendan Mulvenna (30), of Spring Hill, Glenarm, admitted charges of making a threat to kill; assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to his mum's mobile phone on June 10 this year.

The defendant appeared from prison, via video link, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (September 14).

A prosecutor said that on June 10 the defendant had been using his mother's phone "all day" and when she asked for it, the defendant became angry, shouting abuse and threw it against a wall causing it to break.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mulvenna then said that he was "going to kill her and batter her to death" and he punched her to the face with both hands. The defendant's mum told police "it just kept going and I fell".

She was shouting for him to stop and shouting for help as the defendant continued to punch her but he eventually stopped.

The prosecutor said that the complainant was "scared" as there was no one else in the house and when she left she was able to phone police.

A defence barrister accepted the case gave "cause for concern". The court heard that the defendant had a previous record for assaulting his mum when he had received a suspended sentence which he was now in breach of.

The defence lawyer said Mulvenna has a "complex mental health background". The barrister said the incident had been "quite appalling".

Jailing Mulvenna for ten months and putting a two year Restraining Order in place, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it would have been a "quite harrowing" incident for the defendant's mother. The judge said the complainant's statement said she "felt every blow".