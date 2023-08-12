Jail for man who stole e-scooter which had been parked outside coffee shop in Ballymena

The owner of an electric scooter parked it with £150 worth of clothing he had just purchased in a bag hanging from the handlebars and nipped in for coffee at a cafe in Ballymena but when he returned everything had been stolen, a court has heard.

The items were not recovered and Lee Sheppard, who admitted theft, claimed he had dumped the e-scooter behind a fence when it ran out of battery as he made off.

The 32-year-old defendant, with an address given as Islandmore Crescent in the Coleraine area, had 138 previous convictions, Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard.

The scooter, valued at £350, was taken from outside Caffe Nero at the Fairhill Shopping Centre around 12.30pm on February 8 this year. CCTV showed Sheppard taking the items.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The defendant, who also had an address listed on another charge sheet as Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, also admitted a number of offences which happened in July this year.

He took items worth £505 from The Range in Ballymena on July 4 and five vacuum cleaners worth £500 from the same shop on July 8. Only one of the vacuum cleaners was recovered.

On July 9 he attempted to steal items worth £750 - including a lawn mower, paddle board, strimmer and electric pump - from The Range but when spoken to by staff he left the goods behind and ran out of the shop.

On July 12 this year police noticed premises had been broken into and £79 cash was taken from a till at The Ciggie Shop in Ballymena. The cash was not recovered but other items taken were.

A mobile phone worth £70 was also stolen from a taxi office next door.

On April 21 this year the defendant admitted a charge of fraud by false representation by using a bank card which was stolen from a handbag.

The card was used for a £19 transaction at Burger King in the Fairhill as well as at a nearby shop and 15 attempted transactions online were declined.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been stealing in relation to "drug debt" and his "drug habit".

The lawyer said Sheppard had "difficulties in coming to terms" regarding the "unfortunate circumstances" of his father's death a number of years ago.