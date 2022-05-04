Jail for man who stole £140 worth of razor blades

Liam Valliday (32), with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison, committed the offence on July 18, 2020.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he was already a sentenced prisoner with a release date in June.

A prosecutor said two men entered Tesco and stole razor blades which were not recovered.

They put razor blades into their pockets and left empty cases back in the display.

Valliday was identified on CCTV by police.

The prosecutor said she did not believe the other suspect was before the court.