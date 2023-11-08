Jail for man who strangled partner whilst saying 'I wish you would stop breathing'
Mark Young, with an address listed as Bangor Road in Newtownards, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on a charge of 'non-fatal strangulation'.
A prosecutor said there had been an incident at an address in Larne on July 15 this year.
The court heard a woman said following an argument, Young had pinned her onto a bed and he put his hands on her throat for around a minute.
The complainant said she tried to fight him off by punching him and the defendant then got up and walked out of the house. References for the defendant were provided to the court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he took a "dim view" of such incidents and although the defendant had pleaded guilty and had a clear record he jailed him for six months.
The judge said it would have been a "quite harrowing" incident. He told the defendant: "This person was your partner. You pinned her to the bed, you effectively strangled her for a minute and you accompanied that with the words 'I wish you would stop breathing'."
The judge said the defendant was fortunate the case had not be prosecuted in the Crown Court. He said the charge was relatively new to the courts "but in my view such is the serous nature of this offence that the custody threshold is crossed".
The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal.