A 42-year-old man who strangled his partner for around a minute said: "I wish you would stop breathing," a court was told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Young, with an address listed as Bangor Road in Newtownards, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on a charge of 'non-fatal strangulation'.

A prosecutor said there had been an incident at an address in Larne on July 15 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard a woman said following an argument, Young had pinned her onto a bed and he put his hands on her throat for around a minute.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The complainant said she tried to fight him off by punching him and the defendant then got up and walked out of the house. References for the defendant were provided to the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he took a "dim view" of such incidents and although the defendant had pleaded guilty and had a clear record he jailed him for six months.

The judge said it would have been a "quite harrowing" incident. He told the defendant: "This person was your partner. You pinned her to the bed, you effectively strangled her for a minute and you accompanied that with the words 'I wish you would stop breathing'."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge said the defendant was fortunate the case had not be prosecuted in the Crown Court. He said the charge was relatively new to the courts "but in my view such is the serous nature of this offence that the custody threshold is crossed".