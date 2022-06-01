Jail for man who threatened his former partner with ‘steak knife’ and scissors

editorial image

Jordan Taylor (25), of Brantwood Gardens, appeared before Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via a video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He faced charges including making a threat to kill and a threat to damage property; possessing a knife; assault; causing damage to a kitchen drawer, and attempted criminal damage to a door and windows.

A charge of possessing a pair of scissors as an offensive weapon was withdrawn.

A prosecutor said police attended Mull Road in Antrim on March 12 this year regarding a report that a male was refusing to leave a property and he had “access to knives”

Police located him at the rear of the house and found he had two knives in his possession.

A woman told police she had previously been in a relationship with Taylor but that as he had been “homeless” she occasionally allowed him to stay at her address.

She said Taylor had been drinking and “became aggressive and verbally abusive” and when he had entered the living room with a pair of scissors to open an “ice pop” for a child the defendant said to the woman: “I would love to stick these in your skull because you are ignorant” before he allegedly added: “I will take the head off the child’s shoulders”.

The woman told police Taylor waved a knife at him and said he would “stab her in the neck”.

The defendant left but returned and kicked a door and punched windows.

Whilst in the garden he shouted: “I’ll kill you, I’ll burn the house to the ground. I don’t care if the child is in it”.

The court heard the child was in the house.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a “relevant” record and a previous conviction in relation to the same injured party, had been in custody since March.

He said Taylor was “extremely ashamed” of what happened.

Whilst there had been no injuries he accepted it would have been “scary” for those present.

He said Taylor is now doing a ‘Family Matters’ course in prison regarding “victim empathy” and had shown “remorse”.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said they had been “appalling offences”.

He said the incidents took place in the presence of a young child and it must have been a “horrifying experience”.