A man said his ex-partner should "say goodbye" to her family as he was going to "put her six feet underground in a coffin".

Sakinis Mindaucas (41), with an address given as Claremont Street in Belfast, had previously been convicted in his absence of court on charges including making a threat to kill.

He also assaulted his ex-partner; sent a message conveying a threat; and assaulted another female on July 6 last year. He also assaulted his partner on two other occasions and in an unknown date in May last year was in possession of a knife.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a woman said the defendant said he was going to kill her and come to an address. Police arrived and found two females "distressed".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said it was alleged the defendant phoned and said his ex-partner should "say goodbye to her family and her daughter as he was coming to kill her and he would put her six feet underground in a coffin".

The defendant had gained entry to an address and forced open a bedroom door and said: "Now I am going to kill you." He threw belongings at the woman including picture frames.

The woman said around two weeks earlier the defendant had lifted two knives and pressed them to her throat and said: "Do you want me to stab you?"

A defence barrister said the defendant did not accept the convictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "bad case of domestic violence" and jailed the defendant for five months.

Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal and as part of that the defendant is not to enter Randalstown.