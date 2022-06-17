Jail for man who was disorderly in vicinity of Galgorm Golf Club

Adam Mairs (29), with an address given as Maghaberry Prison, committed the offence on June 13 last yea

He was also in possession of cocaine and cannabis in jail on September 21, 2020.

The defendant appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

A prosecutor said police were in the grounds of Galgorm Golf Club when Mairs approached their vehicle and pressed his face against the driver’s window.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who appeared to be “under the influence,” then “licked” the window.

Police were called to deal with another incident and were then told the defendant was sitting with his legs “hanging over” a wall on a first floor balcony at the Golf Club.

The prosecutor said police managed to remove him away from the balcony.

In relation to the September 2020 drugs incidents, the court was told he defendant had returned to Maghaberry Prison after being out on “compassionate bail”.

He had been in a cell on his own in the Care and Supervision Unit and staff located two sealed packages “concealed within the back of the toilet”.

It included a “Kinder Egg” containing two grammes of herbal cannabis and in a later search a wrap contained four grammes of cocaine.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a “drug problem” and had taken the drugs into the jail “to feed” his own “addiction”.

The lawyer said the defendant has recently been in prison on remand in relation to an arson charge and has been addressing his drug issue and has “completely desisted” from illegal substances.