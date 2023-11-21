Jail for man with 100 convictions who was disorderly in Ballymena
Cecil Donnelly (49), of 'no fixed abode' in Ballymena was disorderly at the Simon Community building on the town's Trostan Avenue on September 9 this year.
A charge of making a threat to kill a man on the same day was withdrawn by prosecutors.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police received seven reports of the defendant "causing a general disturbance" by "hanging around" the Simon Community.
He had been "shouting up" at residents about being "owed money" and he was trying to access the building. He was repeatedly warned by police about his behaviour but refused to moderate it.
A defence lawyer said "serious addictions issues plague" the defendant. He said Donnelly is trying to "turn his life around" and when released from jail he plans to go to the Cookstown area.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 100 previous convictions.