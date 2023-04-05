A Ballymena man has been jailed for four months for spitting in a police officer's face.

Samuel Robinson (49), with an address listed as Kinhilt Street, committed offences in Larne after 10pm on September 24, 2022. He assaulted two police officers; resisted one of the officer's and caused criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

Appearing via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant said: "I would like to see the man that is dealing with the punishments." The camera was adjusted for the defendant to see the judge.

A prosecutor told the court police attended Ballycraigy Ring in Larne and intoxicated Robinson shouted and swore at officers. After being asked to calm down on several occasions he kicked an officer twice on the thigh before attempting to headbutt another officer and then the defendant spat in his face.

Ballymena courthouse.

Whilst being transported to a station, Robinson "removed a number of plasters from a cut to his leg and began to wipe them over the windows of the police cell van". The cell van had to be professionally cleaned.

The defendant told the court at the time of the offences he had just been released from Holywell Hospital "for hearing voices" and a "high dosage of medication" put him "into a turn". Robinson said he accepted that was no excuse for what he had done to police.

A defence solicitor said his client had called the police because he was "in serious trouble, he was being attacked. People had broken into his house. He phoned the police looking for help. It all turned upside down".

The lawyer said Robinson had phoned the police to get them to help him and when officers arrived the "aggressors" had "cleared off" and the defendant was "glad to see the police" but "they arrested him for having alcohol in his system".

The solicitor said the police officers were not injured. He said Robinson was "sorry". The defendant told the court he had "stayed out of jail" for almost two and a half years.