Jail for murderer who threw hot coffee over his wife on Valentine’s Day

David John Thompson (42), with an address listed as Adair Manor in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to assault.

This week, Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had been recalled to prison on licence in connection with his murder sentence.

That was a reference to the death of Ryan Neill (27) from Antrim town who died a number of weeks after being found lying unconscious near a bar in Antrim in the early hours of March 17, 2000, following an assault.

This week’s court was told that in 2001 Thompson had been jailed for murder, at Antrim Crown Court, and was released in 2016.

A defence barrister said Thompson and his wife had “formed a relationship” in 2009 whilst the defendant was in custody and they married in 2012.

He said the “marriage was a happy one” until Valentine’s Day this year.

A prosecutor said on February 14 this year there had been an “argument” and during the incident Thompson lifted a “mug of hot coffee and threw it over the back of the injured party’s head and shoulders”.

The prosecutor said a mark on her “back and shoulders” was visible on police bodyworn footage the following day but no medical treatment had been sought and there had been “no lasting injuries”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Thompson had a “very poor record and one of significant violence”.

The judge said it was “a nasty enough incident to throw a mug of hot coffee against anybody but especially your wife and the mother of your two children is a serious matter”.