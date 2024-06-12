Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who kicked a PSNI vehicle and told officers it was "payback for George Floyd," has been jailed for five months.

Martin Valliday (25), of Angus Street in Antrim town, was charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a police cell van on December 12 last year. He had been arrested following a crossbow attack on a property in Antrim.

He was also sentenced for possessing a crossbow as an offensive weapon; a hatchet 'without lawful authority' in Antrim; causing criminal damage to a window of a property and possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An earlier court heard police received a report that a living room window had been broken at a property in Antrim on the night of December 12 and police found a crossbow bolt lying on grass.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The court heard the female resident had been "frightened" by the incident. Camera footage showed a male aiming a crossbow and a window was then hit with a hatchet. Blood was found on the window.

After going to the scene, police had then gone to an another address in Antrim town and saw Valliday throw items into an alleyway including items which matched those used in he house attack. Around 200 grammes of cannabis in 15 'deal bags' along with scales and a 'deal list' were also found.

When arrested, police noticed Valliday had an injury to his right hand and officers suspected that was from breaking the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The earlier court heard that during an interview, the defendant said he kicked the window of a police vehicle "in payback for George Floyd". The defendant told police cannabis was for personal use.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison on Tuesday for sentencing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. A prosecutor said a woman and her two children were in the property attacked by Valliday.

A defence lawyer said that the defendant had committed the offences when he was in the "throes of addiction" and Valliday accepted he had been "out of control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house attacked was the home of a woman who had been in a relationship with his brother and Valliday decided "in the midst of this drug difficulty to attack the house" but "there was never an intention to attack the person".

The lawyer added: "That doesn't get away from the fact that it was a very frightening episode for this young lady and her children."

Jailing the defendant for five months and putting a three year Restraining Order in place, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This would have been a terrifying incident for the complainant and her children in her home. This occurred at ten minutes to midnight".