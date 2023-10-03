A 48-year-old patient who bit a staff member whilst being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a three months jail sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Roisin Begley that to bite a health professional was "wholly reprehensible".

The defendant, of Ellis Street in Carrickfergus, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assault and disorderly behaviour relating to the early hours of May 10 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the defendant was at the hospital for a mental health assessment.

Woman was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital, court told. Photo by Google

Staff said the defendant became aggressive, "flipped" a table and threw patient notes around a ward before forcing her way into a medication room, picking up a 'Wet Floor' sign and attacking a 'mental health liaison practitioner' by hitting her on the chest and hip.

Begley was restrained by staff and she began scratching a staff member's arm and bit her on the arm but did not "break the skin," the prosecutor said. The court heard there were "nail marks" left on the staff member's arm.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "long history of poor mental health" and on the day in question "clearly was in a very vulnerable" state He said her medication "had been changed in the lead up to this".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Handing down a jail sentence, Judge Broderick said: "Given the location of the hospital in my jurisdiction, I unfortunately see far too many of these cases. I and indeed other colleagues have made it quite clear that anyone who is disorderly in a hospital and in particular is physically violent to the Health Service personnel can expect a custodial sentence.

"I recognise that you have a very limited record and have got mental health difficulties but I am entirely satisfied you knew what you were doing and you had control over your own actions. To bite somebody and assault somebody and to assault them in the way that you did is wholly reprehensible.

"There must be a clear message sent out by the courts that those who visit violence on our health staff can readily expect a custodial sentence".