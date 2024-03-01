Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kurt Graham (26), with addresses previously listed on charge sheets as Holland Park in Ballymena and Main Street in Ahoghill, came to police attention on July 10 in 2022.

He admitted charges of being disorderly; assaulting two police officers and attempting to damage a sliding door at the hospital. He also admitted possessing seven grammes of cannabis in March, 2022.

On Tuesday he appeared at court via video link from prison where he is serving a sentence. Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told he failed to complete a Combination Order of Probation and 100 hours of Community Service which he was given last March for the 2022 offences.

At court this week he had the Combination Order revoked and replaced with a five months prison sentence to be served concurrently with his present sentence.

A prosecutor had told Ballymena Magistrates Court last year that at 1.30am on July 10, 2022, police attended a report of a "disturbance" and they saw Graham with his "top off" and he was shouting obscenities. He continued to shout after being warned and a crowd began to gather.

The prosecutor said Graham said he had "taken a quantity of tablets" and he was taken to Antrim Hospital for "treatment". At the hospital he was "hostile and aggressive" to police; shouting loudly and "causing upset to elderly patients and children who were awaiting treatment".

He told a police officer: "I'll kick your face and break your whole jaw." His behaviour was "so volatile" the defendant was taken to a cell van and on his way out he "kicked a sliding door" and attempted to headbutt an officer.

He "threatened to break" an officer's nose and in the cell van he attempted to spit at an officer and threatened to bite an officer's arm. A spit hood and limb restraints were applied and no injury was caused to the officers, the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer had told last year's court the defendant has been working with the 'Turning Point' organisation. He said the behaviour at the hospital had been "reprehensible" and the defendant had 50 convictions on his record at that stage.