Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunk man who was disorderly at the Lagan Bar at Belfast International Airport and was unable to catch a flight to a funeral has been jailed for two months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Armstrong (32), of Abercorn Road in Derry/Londonderry, committed the offence on November 13 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, a prosecutor said at 5.30 in the morning police were called to the Lagan Bar at the airport about a "drunk passenger".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant was highly intoxicated and was shouting and swearing. Police advised the defendant to leave the bar area and find a quiet area to "sober up and make his flight".

Belfast International Airport. Image: Google

He continued to shout and swear and continued to do so when "escorted" out of the airport. Whilst outside he was advised by police to go home but he refused to leave and continued to shout and swear.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been due to fly to Liverpool for a "family funeral". The defendant told the court the flight was due to leave at 8.30am.

The defence solicitor said the defendant arrived early at the airport. He had been sober and got drunk at the bar in the airport, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said the defendant "ultimately didn't make the flight" and missed the funeral. He said the defendant, who is on benefits, was "embarrassed" at being in court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record of 44 previous convictions. He said if the defendant had come to court with a clear record "I probably would have fined you".

When he asked if the defendant was "fit and healthy" and was told he was, the judge said he would put the defendant on Community Service.

The defendant said he did not consent to Community Service and the judge said he was therefore considering prison as an alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence solicitor spoke to the defendant in the dock and told the judge his client was unable to do Community Service because he was "suffering from anxiety and depression".

The judge then handed down a two months prison term. The defendant had £500 bail fixed for appeal against sentence.

The defence solicitor said the defendant was on "sickness benefits and as a result of his mental health is unable to do the work (Community Service)."

Judge Broderick said the defendant could "maybe set that out better and more fully in the Appeal Court".