A Galgorm man who told a woman he would "burn down" her home with "kids inside" has been jailed.

Adam Mairs (32), of Fenaghy Park, admitted threatening to damage his ex-partner's home in Ahoghill and attempting to cause criminal damage to a door at the property.

He committed offences around 2pm on Thursday, January 9, this year. He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

The court heard the defendant attended his ex-partner's address and appeared to be "under the influence". After the defendant had argued with the woman she said she said was going to phone police and he left and kicked the front door.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The woman opened the door to check for damage and before leaving the area the defendant shouted in her direction: "I will f**king burn your house down with your kids inside".

A defence barrister said the defendant had spent several weeks on remand. He said the defendant had "lost his eye" at the age of 26 in a "very serious glassing incident" and he became addicted to alcohol.

The barrister said the defendant was "remorseful" for the January 9 incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This would have been a very alarming position for the victim. She is in her home with children. She should feel safe. The last thing she needs or deserves is you to turn up drunk and cause her anxiety and fear."

The judge said he was increasing the sentence due to the fact that it involved "domestic abuse" and handed down a four months prison term.