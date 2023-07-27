John Hudson (54), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, was charged with assault and theft from 'The Book Nook' in Larne on March 23 of this year.
He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 27) for sentencing following a previous court contest.
A prosecutor said that the defendant left without paying for four magazines worth a total of £20. They could be seen "poking out" of his tee-shirt.
The prosecutor said that the male employee was punched by Hudson and left with a "swollen" ear.
Meanwhile, around 9pm on June 11 this year the defendant, who was wearing a Portugal football top, stepped out in front of a vehicle in the area of junction of Curran Road and Main Street in Larne.
Police saw Hudson put his hands on the bonnet and then fall to the ground. Police approached to help him but the defendant became disorderly.
He was shouting and swearing and said "F**k off you slag" to a woman. He was arrested and, the prosecutor said, the Simon Community said they did not wish the defendant to return there.
A defence lawyer said Hudson was the subject of a "so-called punishment shooting" in 2002; suffered from PTSD and had issues with alcohol.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 96 previous convictions and jailed him for seven months.