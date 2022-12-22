A judge said a woman was left with facial injuries and was "extremely traumatised and frightened" after being attacked by a man in Antrim town.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Edward Morgan (47), of Tarragon Park in Antrim, was jailed for six months and a two-year Restraining Order was put in place.

The defendant, who had a previous record, was sentenced on charges he pleaded guilty to including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Diazepam.

A prosecutor said on January 24, 2021, a woman said she was assaulted by Morgan at his address. She was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

Ballymena courthouse.

The woman told police Morgan was a "drug dealer" and she had "owed him money".

She had said Morgan told her if she "couldn't pay" she should come to his house. She said Morgan then attacked her at the property.

Police then had gone to Morgan's home where there was a "strong smell of cannabis". Three hundred Diazepam, 250 Xanax, Pregabalin and herbal cannabis were found.

The woman's hat was found in Morgan's living room.

Police viewed screenshots of text messages in which Morgan appeared to threaten the woman, saying she owed him for Lyrica which he had previously supplied to her. His phone was seized.