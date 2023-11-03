Register
Jail sentence for man who had cocaine

A man caught with four bags of cocaine has been jailed for a month at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 18:45 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena..Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena..Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Mark Clifton (39), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, was detected with the Class A drugs on May 27 this year.

He told police they were for personal use. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a criminal record, has made "positive progress" and has been getting counselling and is working as a prison orderly.