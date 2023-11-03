A man caught with four bags of cocaine has been jailed for a month at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Mark Clifton (39), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, was detected with the Class A drugs on May 27 this year.

He told police they were for personal use. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.