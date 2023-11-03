Jail sentence for man who had cocaine
A man caught with four bags of cocaine has been jailed for a month at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Mark Clifton (39), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Belfast, was detected with the Class A drugs on May 27 this year.
He told police they were for personal use. He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a criminal record, has made "positive progress" and has been getting counselling and is working as a prison orderly.