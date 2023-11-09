A man who ripped off roof tiles and fired them at police during a 12-hour stand-off in Cushendall has been ordered to serve four months in jail on top of a current prison term, a court was told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Noel McLaughlin (39), originally from Cushendall but now with an address listed as no fixed abode, admitted a number of charges arising out of an incident on August 16/17 this year.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm; assaults on other police officers; possessing a piece of wood as an offensive weapon; disorderly behaviour and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 9) that just after 10pm on August 16 police received a call regarding Middlepark Road in Cushendall.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The defendant was being verbally abusive and was on a roof where he began throwing "roof slate/tiles" - according to the prosecutor - and officers were forced to "take cover". "Slates" caused "extensive damage" to a police car including a smashed windscreen.

McLaughlin "ripped tiles" from the roof of a bungalow and from a neighbouring roof. There were "negotiations" with the defendant and an ambulance, police armed response officers and the Fire Service were in attendance. The court heard that the "stand off continued for some twelve hours with extensive damage caused to both rooftops".

The prosecutor said that armed response officers fired two "AEP (attenuating energy projectiles) rounds to prevent the defendant from returning to the roof". Four police officers were 'assaulted' with one injured after being hit by a wooden plank, requiring stitches to a cut above his eyebrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said that the defendant said he had drank "eight litres of cider" and was in an "extremely volatile state". He described it as a "very bizarre" but "very serious" incident. The lawyer said McLaughlin does not intend to move back to Cushendall but anticipates living in Ballymena.