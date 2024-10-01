Jail sentence for man who made 'lurid allegation' about woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sean Brannigan (36), with an address listed as Broadway Avenue in Ballymena but now said to be living in the Ballynahinch area, was sentenced on charges including assault, criminal damage and resisting police relating to January 1 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant arrived at the woman's workplace and began to verbally abuse her in full view of members of the public. Brannigan had then assaulted her.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "acted in a disgraceful manner" by making "lurid allegations against the complainant at her place of work".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had gone to the woman's workplace and it had been an "appalling" incident.
Bail was fixed for appeal in the sum of £500.