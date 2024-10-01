Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who went to a woman's workplace and made a "lurid allegation" about her has been jailed for five months.

Sean Brannigan (36), with an address listed as Broadway Avenue in Ballymena but now said to be living in the Ballynahinch area, was sentenced on charges including assault, criminal damage and resisting police relating to January 1 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant arrived at the woman's workplace and began to verbally abuse her in full view of members of the public. Brannigan had then assaulted her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "acted in a disgraceful manner" by making "lurid allegations against the complainant at her place of work".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had gone to the woman's workplace and it had been an "appalling" incident.

Bail was fixed for appeal in the sum of £500.