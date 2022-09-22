Jail sentence for man who punched partner and spat on police officer’s face

Shaun Leitch (36), with addresses on different charges sheets as Lanntara in Ballymena and Main Street in Randalstown, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on May 22 this year.

He admitted assaulting his partner on July 1 this year; causing criminal damage to her mobile phone and possessing cannabis.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, Leitch had “alcohol and substance” issues but since being in custody he was “off all substances” and “wants to come out and make a fresh start”.

The court heard in connection with a sentence he is serving for other matters, Leitch is due for release on November 14 this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Leitch had a “poor record”.

The judge said it had been a “despicable assault on a female, punching her twice to the side of the head, and that is aggravated by virtue of being a domestic incident, and then there was an equally despicable offence of spitting on a police officer’s face”

The judge ordered that the four months sentence for the new matters should be served after the current prison sentence ends.